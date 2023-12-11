Patera will get the starting nod at home against the Sharks on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Patera will make his season debut and his first NHL appearance since March 19 of the 2022-23 campaign. The 24-year-old is 6-6-2 with a .900 save percentage and a 3.17 GAA in 14 AHL games this season. He's stopped 65 of 70 shots in two career NHL outings.