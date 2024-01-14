Patera (undisclosed) won't play Saturday's home game versus Calgary, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Logan Thompson is expected to start while Isaiah Saville will be the backup goaltender. Patera has a 3.17 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 14 appearances with AHL Henderson as well as a 3.75 GAA and a .901 save percentage in five outings with Vegas.