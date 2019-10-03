Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Active in win
Merrill managed four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 home win over the Sharks to open the season.
Merrill misfired each time, but it was good to see him so active in the attacking zone after registering a career-high 15 points and 72 shots with Vegas last year. The Oklahoman saw 23:19 of ice time, as he was needed for extra shifts following an apparent knee injury to Nate Schmidt.
