Merrill managed four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 home win over the Sharks to open the season.

Merrill misfired each time, but it was good to see him so active in the attacking zone after registering a career-high 15 points and 72 shots with Vegas last year. The Oklahoman saw 23:19 of ice time, as he was needed for extra shifts following an apparent knee injury to Nate Schmidt.