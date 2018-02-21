Merrill (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and is slated to return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Calgary, SinBin.vegas reports.

The former Michigan Wolverine will be suiting up for the first time since Jan. 4, having missed 20 games while recovering his health. With just a single goal and assist in 14 contests, Merrill doesn't typically offer much from a fantasy standpoint, though partnering with the offensive-minded Colin Miller -- as he's projected to do Wednesday -- could provide a spark to Merrill's attacking play.