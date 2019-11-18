Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Chippy in commanding win
Merrill recorded a pair of hits and a game-high four blocked shots in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.
Merrill asserted himself well in this blowout loss, with his aggressive showing punctuated by a two-minute roughing penalty. The depth defenseman still hasn't recorded a point in close to a month, but he clearly makes an impact in other ways.
