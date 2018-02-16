Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Could return Saturday
Merrill (undisclosed) is close to rejoining the lineup and could even return Saturday against the Canadiens, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Merrill returned to full practice Thursday for the first time since Jan. 4 and coach Gerard Galant suggested after the session that he was very close to a return. His activation from injured reserve will be required beforehand, but Merrill's return shouldn't draw the eyeballs of many fantasy owners regardless of when it occurs.
