Merrill scored his third goal of the season and added an assist in a 6-5 shootout with over the Panthers on Thursday.

Merrill is not known for his offense, but he played a key role in Thursday's contest. He added four shots and three hits in a strong game all around. Merrill has found his touch on offense in February, with seven points in 13 games accounting for over half of his season production of 12 points. His career high is 14 points, set in 66 games in 2014-15. It's not likely that he continues his recent hot run.