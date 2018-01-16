Merrill (undisclosed) signed a two-year contract extension worth an average of $1.375 million per year on Tuesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Despite seeing action in just 14 games this season between injuries and healthy scratches, Merrill has apparently satisfied the Golden Knights to the point that they want to have him on their defense for at least the next two seasons without completely breaking the bank. The Oklahoma native hasn't done much in the way of offense when active, but his plus-5 rating and 18 blocked shots speaks to his defensive efficiency.