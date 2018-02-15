Merrill (undisclosed) practiced in a regular jersey Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury Jan. 4 against the Blues, Steve Carp reports.

Coach Gerard Gallant relayed after Thursday's practice session that Merrill is very close to rejoining the lineup, though he seems destined to miss Thursday's matchup versus the Oilers. He will likely require another practice or two under his belt, given his extended layoff, but that shouldn't take very long if he avoids a setback. In any event, the team will need to announce his activation off injured reserve before a return is a possibility.