Merrill set up a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Merill went 18 straight games without recording a point before snapping the cold spell Thursday. There's nothing in his profile to suggest that he'll suddenly become a viable fantasy option, but Merrill is seeing enough ice time with surging power forward Alex Tuch to raise some eyebrows in the short term.

