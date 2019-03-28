Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Hits 15-point mark
Merrill registered an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Overall, a solid night for the third-pairing defender, which should keep him in coach Gerard Gallant's good graces. Merrill has a career-high 15 points in 53 games this season, but with only modest totals in peripheral stats (66 hits, 69 each of shots and blocked shots), he doesn't warrant much fantasy attention.
