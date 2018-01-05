Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Lands on IR
The Golden Knights placed Merrill (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday.
The specific nature of Merrill's ailment is unclear, but he'll miss Vegas' next two games at a minimum now that he's been placed on the injured list. Fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the 25-year-old blueliner's availability, as he's only tallied one goal and two points in 14 games this campaign.
