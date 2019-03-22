Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Matches career high for points
Merrill registered an assist and went plus-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Jets.
The helpers gives Merrill 14 points in 50 games, matching his output from 2014-15, which he achieved in 66 appearances. Merilll has added 51 PIM, 63 hits, 68 blocked shots and 67 shots on goal, but all of those modest totals don't add up to much in the way of fantasy value.
