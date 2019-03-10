Miller dished a helper and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-2 pummeling of the Canucks.

Merrill's assists helped him pull within a point of his career high of 14 (three goals, 10 assists in 46 games this season). The defenseman also saw his plus-minus rise to plus-10 for the year. He's more of a stay-at-home blueliner, which makes his fantasy appeal highly limited even in a career year.