Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Re-enters lineup
Merrill will play Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs.
Merrill was a healthy scratch in the previous two games, but Derek Engelland (personal) is out so he'll slot back in. The 26-year-old has just one assist through 12 games and will work in the bottom pairing. He can be safely avoided in the fantasy realm.
