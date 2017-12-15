Merrill scored his first goal of the season in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Merrill's tally 8:17 into the third period handed the Golden Knights -- and former Penguins netminder Marc-Andre Fleury -- the victory over the visitors. The blueliner rarely plays, as he's regularly been relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch this season, and his career high is 14 points in 66 games back in 2014-15. Translation: go ahead and avoid him when it comes to your virtual squad.