Merrill has been a healthy scratch the last three games, and hasn't played since Oct. 17.

After skating in 51 games for New Jersey last season, Merrill has only been used sparingly this season after being selected in the expansion draft. The 2010 second-round pick has played well when he's seen the ice however, and recorded a plus-two rating along with three blocked shots, one hit, and two shots on goal in two appearances this year. Despite mainly riding the pine so far this season, any injury to the defensive corps should see Merrill be called into action.