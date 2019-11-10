Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Shown up by Caps
Merrill struggled with a minus-2 rating and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
The Golden Knights lacked discipline in this contest, as the floundering Western Conference club committed seven penalties, including hooking and slashing minors from Merrill. From a fantasy perspective, the left defenseman can't be trusted; two points comprise his point total through 18 games.
