Play

Merrill struggled with a minus-2 rating and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

The Golden Knights lacked discipline in this contest, as the floundering Western Conference club committed seven penalties, including hooking and slashing minors from Merrill. From a fantasy perspective, the left defenseman can't be trusted; two points comprise his point total through 18 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories