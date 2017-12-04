Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Sits out Sunday
Merrill was a healthy scratch in a 3-2 overtime victory Sunday over Arizona.
The 25-year-old has certainly struggled to find consistent playing time on Vegas' crowded blue line as Merrill has only appeared in five contests this season, recording one assist in that span. Merrill did have a good collegiate career notching 47 points in 82 games for University of Michigan, but will likely need injuries to arise in the desert in order to see steady minutes.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Scratched last three contests•
-
Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Nabbed by Golden Knights•
-
Devils' Jon Merrill: Picks up assist in Friday's loss•
-
Devils' Jon Merrill: Returning Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jon Merrill: Given better timetable for return•
-
Devils' Jon Merrill: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...