Merrill was a healthy scratch in a 3-2 overtime victory Sunday over Arizona.

The 25-year-old has certainly struggled to find consistent playing time on Vegas' crowded blue line as Merrill has only appeared in five contests this season, recording one assist in that span. Merrill did have a good collegiate career notching 47 points in 82 games for University of Michigan, but will likely need injuries to arise in the desert in order to see steady minutes.