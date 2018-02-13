Merrill (undisclosed) participated in morning skate while wearing a non-contact jersey Tuesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Merrill remains on injured reserve with a malady that surfaced in early January. The American rearguard is more of a shutdown type, as he's only tallied 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) through 230 career contests -- primarily with the Devils -- so fantasy owners can safely pass over him in the majority of formats.