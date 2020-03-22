Merrill generated two goals, five assists and a plus-9 rating through 49 games prior to the season's suspension.

A well-rounded blueliner, Merill is capable of chipping in on both ends of the ice, hence how he has also produced 51 hits and 71 blocked shots as part of the 2019-20 campaign. Vegas acquiring Alec Martinez at the trade deadline cut into Merrill's opportunities, but the latter can be relied upon in a pinch if the NHL campaign ultimately resumes.