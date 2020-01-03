Merrill potted a goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Merrill is typically more of a defensive player -- his goal is just his fourth point in 37 outings this season. The 27-year-old also has 56 blocked shots, 38 hits and 20 PIM. It's safe to leave Merrill off of fantasy rosters, as he's not likely to go on a scoring binge anytime soon.