Merrill recorded four shots, four PIM and two blocks versus Vegas on Wednesday.

Merrill -- who served as a healthy scratch for the previous two games -- logged 16:59 of ice time and even got a look on the power play for 36 seconds. The Oklahoma City native will likely bounce in and out of the lineup throughout the rest of the season. Without a regular spot on the blue line, the 26-year-old won't offer much fantasy value.