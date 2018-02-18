Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Unavailable Saturday
Merrill (undisclosed) was not among the players listed for Saturday's matchup with Montreal, per NHL.com.
Merrill -- who remains on injured reserve -- is reportedly close to returning to action, but with the reintroduction of Luca Sbisa (hand) to the lineup, there was no reason to rush Merrill back into action. Considering the 25-year-old has served as a healthy scratch periodically, there is no guarantee he will slot back into the lineup even once given the all-clear.
