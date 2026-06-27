Golden Knights' Jonah Sivertson: WHL star heads to Sin City

Sivertson was the 113th overall pick by Vegas in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Sivertson made his WHL debut two seasons ago, managing just two assists in 15 games for Prince Albert. He took on an elevated role for the second-best team in the league this past year, finishing with 24 goals, 53 points, and a plus-46 rating in 66 games for the Raiders. It's fair to wonder if the increased production was the result of his talented teammates, but Sivertson is 6-foot-3 with a good set of hands, so he was always going to draw serious interest given how much he improved this past season. With a late August birthday, Sivertson is one of the draft's youngest first-year eligible players. He is a 2027-28 commit to St. Cloud State.