Rondbjerg was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Monday.
This is likely once again a paper move for Rondbjerg, who has frequently shuffled to the minors on off days this season before being recalled on game days for the Golden Knights. He's picked up two points through three top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Summoned from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Bounced to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Rises to NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Sent back to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Recalled from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Sent to AHL affiliate•