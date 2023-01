Rondbjerg was called up from AHL Henderson on Sunday, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Rondbjerg has been held scoreless in nine contests with the Golden Knights this season. With William Carrier (undisclosed) leaving Saturday's game with an injury, Rondbjerg could see another chance on Vegas' fourth line. The 23-year-old Rondbjerg had ten goals and nine assists in 29 AHL contests.