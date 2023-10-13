Rondbjerg notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Rondbjerg was called up from AHL Henderson earlier in the day due to the absences of Brett Howden (suspension) and William Carrier (upper body). In the second period, Rondbjerg set up Nicolas Roy for the Golden Knights' third goal. While Rondbjerg's stay in the NHL may be temporary this time around, he should still be in the lineup Saturday versus the Ducks. He's collected eight points in 44 career games.