Rondbjerg notched an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Rondbjerg set up a Byron Froese tally in the second period. The assist was Rondbjerg's first point through 12 NHL appearances this season -- the playing time has been there amid a challenging stretch of injuries for the Golden Knights, but the 23-year-old hasn't done much with it. He's added 11 shots on net, seven blocked shot, one hit, four PIM and a minus-5 rating.