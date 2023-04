Rondbjerg, Sheldon Rempal, Jiri Patera, Ivan Morozov, Dysin Mayo, Byron Froese, Lukas Cormier, Daniil Chayka and Brendan Brisson were called up from AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Of the nine call-ups, Rondbjerg likely has the best chance to feature in the postseason, though it's unlikely any of them are called upon with the Golden Knights in relatively good health. Rondbjerg logged one assist in 13 NHL contests this season and has 43 top-level appearances to his name.