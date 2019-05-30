Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Inks entry-level deal
Rondbjerg signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Rondbjerg was Vegas' third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old represented Team Denmark and served as the team captain at the 2019 World Junior Championships, logging two points in six games. Rondbjerg has appeared in 44 games for the Vaxjo program in the Swedish Hockey League this season and has recorded six points.
