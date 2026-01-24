Rondbjerg logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Rondbjerg picked up his first point since the 2023-24 season in his 2025-26 debut for the Golden Knights. The 26-year-old forward has seen a few stints with Vegas over the last five campaigns, but mainly as a fourth-line forward. He was on the third line Friday, but he figures to return to AHL Henderson once Vegas' forward group is healthier, which is expected to happen after the Olympic break.