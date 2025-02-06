Rondbjerg is listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site Thursday.

With Tanner Pearson (undisclosed) also listed as being on injured reserve, it appears the Knights brought Rondbjerg up from the minors to fill out the lineup ahead of Thursday's clash with New Jersey. Whether Rondbjerg actually suits up versus the Devils will likely depend on the availability of Raphael Lavoie, who missed Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders due to an illness.