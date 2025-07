Rondbjerg inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Rondbjerg produced 11 goals and 15 assists in 53 regular-season appearances for AHL Henderson last campaign. He didn't earn a point in 13 NHL games with Vegas in the 2024-25 regular season. Rondbjerg will probably spend most of 2025-26 in the minors again.