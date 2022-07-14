Rondbjerg signed a three-year contract worth $2.3 million with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Rondbjerg had six points in 30 games last season, his first at the NHL level. The 23-year-old winger will compete for a bottom-six role in 2022-23.
