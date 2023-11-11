Rondbjerg recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Rondbjerg played for the second game in a row with Chandler Stephenson (upper body) sidelined. Through five outings this season, Rondbjerg has one goal, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating. He's been limited to a bottom-six role, but the 24-year-old has held his own when called upon. He'll likely head back to AHL Henderson once Stephenson or Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) are ready to play again.