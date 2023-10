Rondbjerg scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Rondbjerg has a goal and an assist through his first two NHL games this season. His empty-netter was his first goal since the 2021-22 campaign. He's added four shots on net and a plus-2 rating while holding down a fourth-line role, though he may be the player to exit the lineup when Brett Howden returns from his suspension Tuesday versus the Stars.