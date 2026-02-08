Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Replaced in Olympics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rondbjerg (undisclosed) has been replaced by Team Denmark in the Olympics with Malte Setkov, the IIHF announced Sunday.
Rondbjerg missed the last two games entering the Olympic break with an undisclosed injury and was considered week-to-week. The injury is serious enough to keep him off Team Denmark's roster in the Olympics as well. The 26-year-old has one assist in four games on the season, as he has spent most of the year with AHL Henderson.
