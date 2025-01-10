Rondbjerg was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Friday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Rondbjerg has no points, three shots, two hits and two blocks in seven appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. He's also recorded five goals and 10 points across 25 outings with Henderson. The 25-year-old might get additional stints with Vegas, but he probably won't serve as more than a member of the fourth line in the NHL.