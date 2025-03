Rondbjerg was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Rondbjerg was up with the big club for Tuesday's contest versus the Penguins, but he didn't record a fantasy-relevant stat in 6:02 of ice time. With Brett Howden (personal) and Ivan Barbashev (personal) both back in action, Rondbjerg's presence with the big club was no longer necessary.