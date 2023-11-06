Rondbjerg was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Monday.

This is likely once again a paper move for Rondbjerg, who has frequently shuffled to the minors on off days this season before being recalled on game days for the Golden Knights. He could remain at Henderson if Vegas opts to shore up its defensive depth with Nicolas Hague (lower body) and Alec Martinez (undisclosed) ailing. Rondbjerg has picked up two points through three top-level appearances this year.