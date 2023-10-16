Rondbjerg was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Monday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

With Brett Howden eligible to return Tuesday against Dallas following a two-game suspension, the Golden Knights are no longer in need of Rondbjerg's services up front. Rondbjerg, who picked up two points in as many games during this stint in the NHL, will likely spend the majority of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.