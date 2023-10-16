Rondbjerg was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Monday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
With Brett Howden eligible to return Tuesday against Dallas following a two-game suspension, the Golden Knights are no longer in need of Rondbjerg's services up front. Rondbjerg, who picked up two points in as many games during this stint in the NHL, will likely spend the majority of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Puts first goal in empty cage•
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Generates helper in season debut•
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Called up Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Goes on waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Headlines Black Aces call-ups•
-
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Returned to AHL•