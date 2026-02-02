Rondbjerg (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Rondbjerg sustained the injury in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks. After moving to the IR list, he will miss at least Wednesday's game against the Canucks and Thursday's matchup against the Kings. However, it's unclear if Rondbjerg will be available to play for Denmark at the Olympics. He has one assist and six shots on goal in four games with Vegas this season.