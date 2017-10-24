Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Activated off IR
The Golden Knights activated Marchessault (lower body) off injured reserve Tuesday.
Vadim Shipachyov was demoted to the minors in a corresponding move, so it's safe to assume Marchessault will return to Vegas' lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old forward has had a somewhat quiet start to the season, notching one goal in four games after racking up 30 goals and 21 assists in 75 games with the Panthers last campaign. He'll look to start picking up the pace offensively Tuesday evening in a tough matchup with a Chicago club that's only allowing 2.44 goals per game this season, fifth in the NHL.
