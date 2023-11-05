Marchessault recorded an assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

In all, it was a rather quiet game for Marchessault, who added just one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating despite the top-six dominance from Vegas. The winger has three goals and two helpers over his last four contests, putting him at nine points through 12 outings overall. He's added 40 shots on net, 16 hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating while playing on the first line at even strength and on the first power-play unit.