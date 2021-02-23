Marchessault scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Head coach Pete DeBoer shuffled his lines a bit for Monday's game after losing the last two contests. Marchessault skated with William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy on Monday. It was Karlsson who set up Marchessault's goal at 11:06 of the second period. The 30-year-old Marchessault has six goals, 13 points, 40 shots, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 16 outings. While he was listed on the third line in this game, he saw among Vegas' top six for ice time among forwards with 17:13, so don't expect much of a chance in his usage.