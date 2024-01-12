Marchessault notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Marchessault's goal drought stretched to eight games, but he was able to pick up his third assist in that span by setting up a Jack Eichel tally. Marchessault also took multiple shots on net for the first time in three contests. The 33-year-old winger has hit a rough patch, but he's maintained a top-six role. For the season, he has 29 points (12 on the power play), 142 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-4 rating through 42 appearances.