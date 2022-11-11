Marchessault logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.
Marchessault's slowed down on offense a bit with just three points in his last six games, though two of those points have come on the power play. The 31-year-old winger is at six goals, six helpers, four power-play points, 47 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating through 15 outings.
