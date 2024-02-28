Marchessault scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs still had hope at the start of the third period until Marchessault wristed a shot past Ilya Samsonov to make the game 4-1. He followed that up with an empty-net goal later in the frame to put the game away for good. Marchessault added an assist for a total of three points, two hits, four shots and a plus-3 rating in 19:21 of ice time. This was his third multi-point game in a row, scoring four times and adding three apples during that span. The 33-year old winger can be considered a solid fantasy option for managers seeking consistent scoring and peripheral contributions.