Marchessault notched an assist and a fighting major in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Marchessault set up a long-range goal by Nicolas Hague at 10:03 of the third period. Later that same minute, Marchessault and Logan Couture fought as tensions rose late in the contest. Marchessault reached the 20-point mark with his assist. He's added 75 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 27 games.